The Househunter: Georgian Splendour in North London

I’m going to wish you all a Happy Monday even if you feel it isn’t because you know – fake it till you make it and all that. And then we are going to wander through some lovely spaces, breathing deeply and drinking in the inspiration. And then we can have a cup of coffee and head back on out there. Think of this as your restorative cupboard – a place you can slip into where everything is calm and lovely and you can shut the door on “all this” for just few minutes, and perhaps a few minutes more. Here there is nothing but a beautiful room and if you don’t like the first one you can move onto the second.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO