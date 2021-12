Will Jimmy Garoppolo be on the move in the offseason? It certainly appears that way, based on NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's reporting this past Sunday. "Absent a Super Bowl run, which at this point is still theoretically possible, this is the 49ers' plan next season: start Trey Lance, trade Jimmy Garoppolo," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning. "Not a surprise there; they've been pretty up front about that. What Garoppolo is doing now is increasing the value of picks the 49ers get in a trade involving him, and make it more likely that a place he wants to go would want to take him."

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO