Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2021. There are 30 days left in the year. On Dec. 1, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln sent his Second Annual Message to Congress, in which he called for the abolition of slavery, and went on to say, 'œFellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves.'

