ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide at Auburn Tigers

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hko5f_0d7KCzjt00

Alabama (10-1) and Auburn (6-5) come into this Iron Bowl matchup heading in two completely opposite directions. The 3rd-ranked Crimson Tide have won five straight games while the Tigers have dropped three straight and have fallen out of the Top 25.

Alabama hasn't been quite as dominant in the last month, which factored into its drop in the polls last week, but Auburn is without quarterback Bo Nix, who is out for the season after going down during the Tigers 43-34 loss to Mississippi State two weekends ago. Auburn led 28-3 early in that game before the Bulldogs rattled off 40 unanswered points.

Of course, none of that really matters when talking about a rivalry this big.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Alabama 41, Auburn 13

Alabama is not a team you want to play when head coach Nick Saban is angry, and it's obvious that he isn't thrilled about how his team is being discussed, or how his team is playing. Auburn has also been vulnerable to teams that can throw the football, and Alabama throws the football at a very high level.

If Bo Nix was playing in this game I would give the Tigers a puncher's chance, but without him I don't see Auburn being good enough offensively to stay up with Alabama. Tide quarterback Bryce Young is on fire, having passed for an average of 370 yards per game with a 18-0 touchdown to interception ratio during the team's current five-game win streak.

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley struggled last weekend, going 17-32 for just 188 yards in a 21-17 loss at South Carolina. Unless he has a significant bounce back and can make some big plays in the pass game I don't see this game being overly competitive. Plus, Alabama needs to make a statement after dropping behind Ohio State last week.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Alabama 27, Auburn 13

The Iron Bowl will be a game that many college football fans will be tuning into hoping for a monumental upset. Unfortunately, I do not see that being the case when the final whistle blows. The experts are saying this is a three score game and I feel like that is right about where this one should be. Bo Nix has been a solid starter for Auburn over the years and not having him in the lineup is a crusher for the Tigers. Alabama has had trouble putting teams away this year and we will all get excited in the first half half thinking that Auburn might actually pull the upset but that will not be the case when it is all said and done. We will get the SEC title game and all its implications the following week.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 34, Auburn 17

Auburn's chance of knocking off the Crimson Tide was shattered when QB Bo Nix fractured his ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the season. After a close call last week against Arkansas that resulted in the Tide dropping behind Ohio State in the CFP rankings and Nick Saban ripping the "self-absorbed" Alabama fan base, I expect the Tide to come out fired up. There always seems to be a few weird plays in the Iron Bowl though, and that will let the Tigers hang around for a bit and keep this game within the 19-point spread, but the Tide will still win comfortably. QB Bryce Young will have another big game and cement his status as a Heisman front-runner.

RYAN ROBERTS, RISENDRAFT

Prediction: Alabama 31, Auburn 14

Alabama has been a little up and down - but Auburn has been rough recently. There is too much offensive fire power for the Tigers to overcome, even in a rivalry game.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Five Candidates to Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking for a new head football coach after Brian Kelly shocked the sports world by bolting to take the LSU job. Coaching the Fighting Irish is a marquee job and Notre Dame should have no trouble finding an excellent replacement. What follows are five candidates to replace Kelly as the school's head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Ryan Roberts
Person
Bryce Young
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#Alabama Crimson Tide#College Football#American Football#Auburn 13 Alabama#Ohio State#Alabama 27
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
624
Followers
1K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy