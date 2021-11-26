ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

By BestReviews, Chris Thomas
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwzEX_0d7KCvCz00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Best deals for the holidays

Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts. This article will be updated with the best deals of the day throughout Black Friday.

Among the most popular items on sale for Black Friday are tablets , Chromebooks , PC peripherals and various useful kitchen tools and appliances (like that immersion blender you’ve heard so much about). You’ll also find notable discounts on a good selection of toys, exercise and outdoor equipment and beauty products, such as a versatile eye shadow .

We’ve assembled a shortlist of some of the most worthwhile Black Friday deals in place at this very moment. Keep in mind that, like many big sale days, these deals can change pretty frequently. We’ve grouped some of the most exciting sales to bring you trending holiday gifts as well as items specific to categories like computers and kitchen accessories so you can get a decent picture of what’s available without having to search too much.

Trending sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwQQl_0d7KCvCz00

HTC Vive Pro System : $899 at Amazon (was $1,200)

If you want to get into VR, the HTC Vive Pro System is a great place to start. It has a high-resolution display, noise-canceling features and an immersive experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkNGu_0d7KCvCz00

TCL S535 75″ HDR TV : $999 at Amazon (was $1,500)

This gigantic high-quality TV produces a wide color gamut and high peak brightness, perfect for high dynamic range content. It’s the ideal way to equip your home cinema at a significant discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJp8H_0d7KCvCz00

HP OMEN Blast Headset: $28.99 at HP (was $80)

Do you need a headset for gaming or for working from home? This model from HP offers noise-canceling technology, a clear microphone, and an immersive sound experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hilrB_0d7KCvCz00

GLocalMe U3 Mobile Hotspot : $95.99 at Amazon (was $120)

When you’re on the go and need consistent Wi-Fi connectivity for your phone, laptop or any other electronic device, a mobile hotspot is the way to go. This one delivers a consistent connection as well as reliably high speeds wherever you have service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=475HBJ_0d7KCvCz00

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Laptop : $699 at Amazon (was $988)

This heavily discounted notebook PC is the perfect example of today’s compact and efficient computer components, with high-speed components and good ergonomics for a full day of remote work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjRm0_0d7KCvCz00

Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum : $320 at Amazon (was $500)

The powerful battery driving it makes it easy to clean your entire house without tripping over a cord or having to unplug it and plug it back in when you move from room to room.

Other top deals:

Electronics and home office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjHOG_0d7KCvCz00

Pantum P2502W Monochrome Laser Printer : $84.14 at Amazon (was $95.99)

This capable printer has the speed and reliability needed in a professional setting. It’s fast, consistent, efficient and relatively easy to maintain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE4TB_0d7KCvCz00

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch : $238.49 at Amazon (was $350)

Great for more than just telling time, this compact and lightweight smartwatch helps you track how far you’ve walked, ran or ridden on your bicycle and can go a long way towards helping to maintain good health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgf23_0d7KCvCz00

Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop : $789.99 at Amazon (was $969.99)

Perfect for both casual and intense gaming on the road, this notebook PC has a powerful CPU and GPU that deliver high frame rates in many of today’s most popular games, and nothing is stopping you from getting some work done on it, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOhJb_0d7KCvCz00

Vizio 2.0 Soundbar : $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

This quality soundbar is a great way to add high-fidelity audio to your TV viewing experience without having to install a ton of extra satellite speakers. It’s simple to set up and provides clear dialog and atmospheric sound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1MfM_0d7KCvCz00

TCL 10L Unlocked Smartphone : $152.99 at Amazon (was $249.99)

Stay connected with this easy-to-use smartphone outfitted with advanced components that provide great reception. It’s compatible with a wide range of carriers and durable enough to withstand the occasional drop.

Other deals:

Kitchen and home goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9wAx_0d7KCvCz00

Le Creuset Sauteuse : $199.95 at Amazon (was $300)

The enameled cast iron construction of Le Creuset’s famous cookware is legitimately durable enough to last for a lifetime. It’s resilient and has great heat retention as well as a capable nonstick layer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZoRR_0d7KCvCz00

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker : $79 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (was $150)

This immensely popular single-serving coffee machine is as convenient and straightforward as making a cup of java gets. There’s a vast range of flavors available, and you can even use reusable K cups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSmZP_0d7KCvCz00

Cricut Maker Machine : $229 at Amazon (was $369)

Crafting enthusiasts will appreciate the versatility of this handy tool and how many materials it can cut into intricate shapes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlCDy_0d7KCvCz00

Samsung 30″ Microwave : $278 at Home Depot (was $369)

There’s no easier way to cook than with a microwave oven, and this one is about as effective as they come while also being offered at a steep holiday discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dl0Em_0d7KCvCz00

Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Immersion Blender : $59.99 at Bed, Bath and Beyond (was $75)

Also known as a stick blender, this highly convenient tool is perfect for making soup, mayonnaise, aioli or any other emulsion, and it’s significantly easier and cleaner to use than a traditional blender.

Other deals:

Toys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzhTF_0d7KCvCz00

Hover-1 H1 Hoverboard Electric Scooter : $199 at Amazon (was $249)

This hoverboard has an onboard speaker system compatible with Bluetooth and a self-balancing mechanism so you can ride in style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8v7a_0d7KCvCz00

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild : $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Whether you want to kill some time or get fully immersed in a deep story, this popular title is a great choice, with good graphics and an engaging story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fx1t_0d7KCvCz00

LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box : $37.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

No matter how old you are, you can still enjoy playing with LEGO brand bricks. This set offers fun for users of all ages, and it’s not terribly difficult to put together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cX0Z0_0d7KCvCz00

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids’ Tablet : $119.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Built with durability and ease of use in mind, this tablet provides a great pathway for kids to learn new things, communicate with friends and family and play fun games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrDbI_0d7KCvCz00

The Joker is Wild Funko POP! Figure : $14.79 at Amazon (was $18.99)

This fun and cute collectible depict the popular character you know and love. Avid fans and collectors will love being able to add it to the shelf.

Other top deals:

Fitness and outdoors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz6Wk_0d7KCvCz00

Fitbit Inspire 2 : $59.95 at Amazon (was $99.95)

One of the original fitness trackers, this device allows you to track and record your heart rate, distance traveled and calories burned to ensure you’re getting the most out of your workouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KesFA_0d7KCvCz00

Apple Airpods : $114.99 at Amazon (was $159)

These premium earbuds are trendy for a reason. They deliver excellent sound quality and are incredibly reliable, and most people find them highly comfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BEao_0d7KCvCz00

XTerra TR150 Folding Treadmill : $374.16 at Amazon (was $499.99)

It’s not always possible to run long distances outside, but this premium treadmill comes at a steep discount this holiday season and can help you stay in shape in the comfort of your own home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LRta_0d7KCvCz00

Theragun PRO : $399 at Amazon (was $599)

This premium percussive massager, which delivers pro-grade relief, is a smart investment in self-care and post-workout recovery since it soothes sore, tense muscles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGNTf_0d7KCvCz00

Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe : $75 at Amazon (was $100)

Never cheap out on your shoes, especially when hiking. Thanks to their discounted price, these hiking shoes are a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts who want to promote foot, joint and back health without spending a fortune.

Other deals:

This article was last updated at 5:46 p.m. ET.

Chris Thomas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

