The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without the services of rookie big man Evan Mobley for the next two to four weeks with a sprained right elbow. Mobley sustained the injury Monday night in the loss to the Boston Celtics. The Cavs are one of the bigger surprises in the young NBA season. They enter Wednesday […] The post The 3 Cavs who must step up with Evan Mobley out 2-4 weeks appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO