ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activists block Amazon warehouses in Europe on Black Friday

By KELVIN CHAN Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate activists blockaded Amazon warehouses in three European countries on Friday, part of a global effort to pressure the ecommerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year to improve working conditions and end business practices that hurt the environment. Members of Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 Amazon...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Climate activists say they blockaded 15 Amazon sites in 3 countries on Black Friday, using huge bamboo structures to prevent access for trucks

Extinction Rebellion blockaded 15 Amazon facilities in Europe on Friday, the activist group said. The group said Amazon's "environmentally destructive business practices" were behind the protest. Extinction Rebellion said it plans to keep protesting for at least 48 hours. Climate change activism group Extinction Rebellion said it blockaded 15 Amazon...
PROTESTS
The Verge

Black Friday is causing toxic traffic jams at US ports and warehouses

As millions of Americans rush to take advantage of Black Friday deals this weekend, the shopping spree will add to a pollution crisis unfolding at America’s ports. For months, broken supply chains have saddled port-side neighborhoods with more pollution than they normally endure. The holiday season will make things even worse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
AFP

Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday. Justice Minister Anderson Torres said 69 vessels were destroyed Saturday, and he published photos and video of them on fire on the banks of the Madeira River. "Minister, congratulations on the operation," right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted. At least 300 dredging boats lined up side-by-side on the Madeira last week following rumors that gold had been discovered.
INDUSTRY
AFP

US authorities order new vote in Amazon union bid

US labor authorities on Monday ordered a new vote on whether Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama can form a union, saying the online retail giant had violated rules during the ballot. Organizers vying to form the first union at the e-commerce colossus in the United States had appealed after employees voted overwhelmingly in April against the effort. No new date was set and Amazon declined to say in an email to AFP whether it plans to appeal the order from a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official overseeing the matter. "Today's decision confirms what we were saying all along -- that Amazon's intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Amazon Pay#Amazon Logistics#European#Extinction Rebellion#Tilbury
Best Life

CVS Just Banned This From All of Its Stores

From product recalls to continued shortages, CVS has seen its fair share of empty shelves over the last year. In July, the pharmacy chain pulled two different sun-care items from its stores after a report came out claiming that the products contained a chemical that could cause cancer. Then in August, the retailer had to place a purchasing limit on at-home COVID tests due to high demand and short supply. Now, CVS has just banned one product from being sold at any of its stores following complaints. Read on to find out what the pharmacy chain is pulling from shelves.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
MILITARY
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy