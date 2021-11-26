ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Tells Macron 'I'm Still Alive' During Vatican Talks

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, 84, joked on Friday "I'm still alive" when asked by French President Emmanuel Macron how things were going at the start of hour-long private talks in the Vatican. A video released by the Vatican of the two before and after the talks in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'I lost everything': Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

Residents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, expressed dismay Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row, prompting French authorities to send in police special forces. Road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vatican#Reuters#French#Italian#The European Union#St Ignatius Loyola#Jesuits
spectrumnews1.com

Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

ROME (AP) — National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she...
EUROPE
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Pope’s role in Vatican London building deal arises in court

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Defense lawyers in the Vatican’s fraud and extortion trial accused prosecutors on Wednesday of defying a court order by withholding pieces of evidence — including an alleged interrogation of Pope Francis — as the pontiff’s own role in a flawed London property investment again came before the court.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Vatican City
The Associated Press

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas ‘canceled’

ROME (AP) — The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican, which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots. The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the...
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
RELIGION
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pope Francis seeks closer Orthodox ties on Greece visit

Twenty years after the last papal visit to Athens sparked protests by monks, Pope Francis heads to the Greek capital on Saturday seeking to improve historically difficult relations between the Roman Catholic and Greek Orthodox Churches. Francis visited the island of Lesbos in 2016 but his trip to Athens, which will include a mass and meetings with Greece's top cleric, Archbishop Ieronymos, is the first to the Greek capital by a pope since John Paul II came in May 2001. The Orthodox Church has been separated from the Catholic Church since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople, today's Istanbul which was then the capital of the Byzantine Empire. Hardliners in Greece still blame the pope for the split, and for the Fourth Crusade that sacked Constantinople in 1204.
RELIGION
94.1 Duke FM

Defence at Vatican trial want access to pope comments to investigators

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Defence lawyers at a corruption trial related to the Vatican’s purchase of a luxury building in London on Wednesday demanded that the prosecution share the contents of its conversations with Pope Francis. The fourth hearing of the trial of six defendants, including a cardinal, centred around...
WORLD
Asia Media

Dr. Eric Esrailian honored at Vatican by Pope Francis

Dr. Eric Esrailian, chief of UCLA’s Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, was recognized by Pope Francis for exceptional service to the Roman Catholic Church. Esrailian is the first person of Armenian descent to receive the honor, known as the Benemerenti Medal. “It is honestly overwhelming and humbling,”...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy