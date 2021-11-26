Some 1,000 Files Big Collection Download Failed

Get ready to give your brain a workout. The demo for Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is available to download on Nintendo Switch as of today from the Nintendo eShop. You may or may not remember the original Big Brain Academy, which released on the Nintendo DS way back in 2005, or its 2007 sequel on the Wii, but the new version on Switch aims to modernise the concept. It features categories that ask you to Visualize, Identify, Memorize, Analyse or Compute data, in an effort to not only determine your brainpower but also give it a boost, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO