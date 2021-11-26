ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three furry friends with a gift need a new home

By Doc Louallen
phl17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Ali, Carl, and Joleen, three kittens who are about 6 months old. All three kittens are FeLV positive, this...

phl17.com

Comments / 9

Guest
4d ago

I think they meant to say that they can only live with other FeLV-positive cats. Of course, they can live with pets of other species, since it’s only transmissible to other cats.

Reply
8
WASP warrior
3d ago

Good luck 🍀🤞🌠 my lovelies.Sadly very hard to place FeLV kitties.😞 FIV much easier. I hope these three cuties get a chance for forever 💕 love & a forever home like every animal deserves.💖🤘

Reply
7
