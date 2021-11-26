ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Suspect and victim in recent Rock Hill homicide were involved in shootout earlier this year, police say

By Derek Dellinger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago



ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The suspect and victim in a recent Rock Hill homicide were also involved in a shootout earlier this year, according to authorities.

Jamie Williams, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Kevion Harris, 32. Rock Hill Police said Harris was found lying on the ground Tuesday morning on Coronet Court after shots were heard being fired at the address. Harris was pronounced deceased by first responders and the York County Coroner’s Office.

Pineville Police said Williams and Harris were both also involved in a shooting incident back in May 2021 at Carolina Place Mall. Both men reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which forced an evacuation of the mall.

Both were facing charges related to the incident and both had court dates set for January.

Authorities have not elaborated on how Williams and Harris knew each other.

A background check on both Williams and Harris revealed both had extensive arrest records and both were felons.

Williams is also charged with possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and unlawful carrying of a firearm related to the Coronet Court shooting.

He is being held without bond.

