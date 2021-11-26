ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organto Announces Record Third Quarter Financial Results

Largest Third Quarter Revenues and Gross Profit in Company's History. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / November 26, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods...

PowerBand Announces 2022 Outlook and Achieves Key Milestone with more than 1,000 Dealers on the DRIVRZ Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) ('PowerBand' 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce its 2022 Outlook for Key Performance Indicators and financial projections. Details are provided in the table below.
Paragon 28 Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides 2021 Fourth Quarter Net Revenue Guidance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“PARAGON”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today reported financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Financial Highlights. Net revenue $35.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing 18%...
ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) Posts Third-Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results; Earnings and Revenue Underperform

On Nov. 17, the Chinese express delivery firm ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) posted its third-quarter 2021 unaudited financial results. Both earnings and revenue came in below market expectations. As of 11:07 am EST today, ZTO stock was trading 10.48% higher. ZTO Third-Quarter 2021 Revenue and Earnings Disappoint. The company reported...
UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consensus. The adjusted EPS outlook range for 2022, however, is slightly below expectations, with the 2022 sales outlook above consensus around $311 million, according to FactSet. Shares of UnitedHealth fell 0.4% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 2.8%.
Noram Announces Appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Noram Lithium Corp. ('Noram' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) today announced the appointment of Peter A. Ball as President and Chief Operating Officer. The addition of Mr. Ball strengthens Noram's Senior Management team as its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada continues to transition from an advanced exploration project to a potential company-making development-stage asset with the imminent completion of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA').
Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
Xlife Sciences AG Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Xlife Sciences (XLS DE) announced that Carl von Halem has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective as of today, 1 December 2021. Beat Kläui, who has been interim CFO since January 2019, will continue to serve Xlife Sciences as Head Accounting & Tax.
Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Live Discord Investor Q&A on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 At 7:00 p.m. Eastern

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it will participate in a live discord question and answer meeting with investors on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.
