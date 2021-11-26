Reunited & It Feels So Good! UK Couple Reunites Nearly 40 Years Later!

Childhood best friends Ana María Wahrenberg and Betty Grebenschikoff parted ways in a German schoolyard in May 1939, aged just 9, well aware that they may never see each other again. Their families were finding ways to escape from the clutches of the Nazis. Little did they imagine that they would see each other again in person ever again, let alone 82 years later. On November 5, the 91-year-olds physically reunited thanks to USC Shoah Foundation — a non-profit organization founded by Steven Spielberg, reported The Washington Post. They had spent more than 80 years assuming the other had died in the holocaust.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO