What Happens to Your Money if Didi Stock Delists in the U.S.?

 4 days ago
Since going public in 2021, Chinese ride-hailing company Didi has had a dismal run. The company, which is backed by SoftBank and Uber, is trading far below its IPO price of $14. Reportedly, China now wants Didi to delist from the U.S. markets. What happens to your money if Didi is...

