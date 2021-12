(TriceEdneyWire.com)—There are two undisputable facts. First, most people really have little understanding of the true meaning of critical race theory (CRT). Second, there is little evidence that critical race theory is taught in K-12 classes. The means by which students learn about the past represents the latest rallying cry among political conservatives. For that reason, we have seen attempted recalls and threats of violence against school board members. Superintendents and school teachers are less willing to address racism within their schools districts, thereby being silenced out of fear. In one state, legislators passed a law which would allow the state to withhold funding if schools failed to follow the state’s guidance on how to teach about slavery. This is not the first time we have seen political and cultural backlashes based on unsubstantiated claims.

