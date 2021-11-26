ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL roundup: Raiders thankful to escape Dallas with OT win

By Sportsnaut
Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal with 4:28 left in overtime and the Las Vegas Raiders ended a three-game losing streak with a 36-33 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Arlington, Texas.

Carlson booted five field goals and Derek Carr completed 24 of 39 passes for 373 yards and one touchdown as Las Vegas (6-5) nabbed the crucial win. The Raiders’ DeSean Jackson (102 receiving yards) caught a TD pass and Hunter Renfrow established career highs of eight receptions and 134 yards.

Dak Prescott completed 32 of 47 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys (7-4), who have lost three of their past four games. Dallas’ Tony Pollard returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Carlson kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give the Raiders a 33-30 lead with 1:52 remaining in regulation before Greg Zuerlein booted a tying 45-yard field goal for Dallas with 19 seconds to play.

Bills 31, Saints 6

Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense dominated as the visiting Bills defeated New Orleans.

Allen completed 23 of 28 for 260 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Dawson Knox and one each to Stefon Diggs, his sixth scoring grab in six games, and Matt Breida. Buffalo (7-4), which bounced back from a 41-15 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts four days earlier, easily overcame two interceptions that Allen threw by shutting down the Saints’ injury-riddled offense.

New Orleans (5-6) gained just 190 yards, including 44 on the ground, as it lost its fourth consecutive game. Trevor Siemian completed 17 of 29 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Bears 16, Lions 14

Cairo Santos kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired and visiting Chicago edged winless Detroit. The Bears controlled the ball for the last 8:30, spanning 18 plays.

Chicago’s Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards and a touchdown, completing 24 of 39 passes with one interception. Darnell Mooney caught five passes for 123 yards for the Bears (4-7), who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Jared Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (0-10-1). Goff missed Detroit’s previous game with an oblique injury. Josh Reynolds had three receptions for 70 yards, including a 39-yard score.

–Field Level Media

