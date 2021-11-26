ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Lemi Shine is the Only Dish Soap I’ll Ever Use — Here’s Why

By Shifrah Combiths
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You know you’ve reached peak adult status when you get excited about dish soap. But the reality is that the right product really can make an unfortunate task so much more pleasant, since a...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Use This One Thing on Your Hotel Bed, Experts Warn

If you've ever watched a black-light exposé on a sensational news program, you might have a major fear of any dirty but unseen organisms potentially lurking within hotel rooms. On the other hand, one silver lining to emerge from the COVID pandemic is a heightened attention to cleaning and sanitization protocols, which is especially important for the hospitality industry as a way to instill confidence and reassure travelers. Still, there's one thing in a hotel room whose cleanliness you might not always want to blindly trust—even amid so much extra emphasis on keeping things spotless. Read on to find out which standard hotel room item still grosses out travel experts.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Your Bedroom Can Make You Sick If You're Not Cleaning This, Say Experts

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Soap#Soaps#Us Epa#Epa Safer Choice
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

These Bath Towels Are So Luxurious, My Family Actually Fights Over Them (Bonus: They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Like so many city dwellers, I temporarily moved back home with my parents during the pandemic. Since I get the benefit of living rent-free and indulging in my mother’s delicious home-cooked meals, I figured the least I could do is to share some of the lifestyle goodies I get to test as an AT editor with my folks. One product that’s caused a rather hilarious rivalry in my home are Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towels, which are so absorbent and plush that everyone in my family (including me) actually scrambles to get hold of them first on laundry day.
SHOPPING
SignalsAZ

7 Super-Easy Cleaning Recipes for the Most Awesome-Smelling Home

If you get light-headed just reading the ingredients on your cleaning products, take heart: There’s another way. These make-in-minutes, super-cheap recipes create potions that use sweet-smelling essential oils that won’t fumigate your home, while having superpowers to fight grime and bacteria. And much like a food recipe you may try,...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

I Tried a Mattress Called The Brick and Never Slept Better (Bonus: It’s 25% Off!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I was binge watching episodes of “International House Hunters” and found it so funny how anyone viewing an apartment in an Asian city always comments on just how firm the bed is. I grew up in India, and I can confirm that mattresses are indeed a lot firmer on the other side of the world. Anything with even a smidge of bounce is immediately deemed European-style bedding and meant to be enjoyed during vacations at fancy hotels. When it comes to picking an everyday mattress, super firm top layers is the way to go! Add to that the fact that most Indian beds don’t even have slats — it’s usually a firm mattress atop a solid plank of wood.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Properly Wash Your Bed Pillows in Just a Few Steps

Once you’ve stripped your bed, washed your sheets, and primped your pillowcases, you may think you’ve fulfilled your bed-cleaning duties. But your work isn’t truly done until you’ve also washed your pillows. Yes, your pillows themselves need to be cleaned—so no, you’re not fully off the hook once you’ve washed your pillowcases.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Memory Foam Mattress the Best They've Ever Slept on — and It's Up to 51% Off

There's nothing better than flopping onto your mattress and getting some shut-eye. Experts recommend sleeping on firm mattresses because they use sturdier materials like high-density foams to support your back. And if you're on the hunt for a new firm mattress, you're in luck: Amazon just dropped a sale on this "heavenly" hotel-style mattress — so it's now up to 51 percent off.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy