ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

1 killed in crash on Route 50 in Prince George's County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE, Md. - Authorities say one person was killed in a crash the morning...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Bowie, MD
Accidents
Prince George's County, MD
Accidents
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS News

FDA advisers endorse Merck's COVID antiviral drug in narrow vote

A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside drug advisers voted narrowly Tuesday to endorse allowing antiviral pills developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to be prescribed for COVID-19, following an hours-long meeting mulling the benefits and risks of molnupiravir to treat the disease in high-risk adults. While not...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Md 704 Lrb

Comments / 0

Community Policy