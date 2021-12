The International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) satellite office in far north Glendale recently sorted donated bags and cases of groceries, along with other items, that are being given to refugees from Afghanistan who are being processed through their agency. These families and individuals were resettled in hotels and temporary housing rentals as they try to adjust to a new life in the United States. The refugees are tired, scared and worried yet grateful they are here and they are safe, according to Elma Betancourt, volunteer coordinator at IILA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO