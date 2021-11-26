ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

TSA Stops Woman With Gun in Carry-On at Logan Checkpoint

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — A woman with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag was stopped at a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston on the day before Thanksgiving, according to the Transportation...

MassLive.com

TSA discovers loaded gun, ammunition in backpack of man from Maine at Logan Airport, authorities say

Security at Boston’s Logan International Airport prevented a man from Maine from bringing a loaded gun onto a plane on the Friday after Thanksgiving, authorities said. Transportation Security Administration officers in Boston detected the gun around 5:30 a.m. on Friday at the Terminal-B security checkpoint, authorities said. TSA immediately notified state police.
MAINE STATE
fox8tv.com

Guns and TSA

The Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association and U.S. attorney’s offices across the Commonwealth have a warning for passengers with guns. In a Facebook post, the Centre County Sheriff’s Office said the TSA is on track to seize a record number of guns this year, and most of them are loaded. Dylan Huberman...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

TSA finds loaded gun in Bethlehem man's carry-on bag at LVIA

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Authorities stopped a Bethlehem man from bringing his loaded handgun onto a flight Wednesday at Lehigh Valley International Airport. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers spotted the gun on the X-ray monitor at a security checkpoint, the TSA said. Police were alerted, and the 9mm handgun was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Second woman with loaded gun caught at Pittsburgh International Airport TSA checkpoint in two days

PITTSBURGH — Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport stopped a Crawford County, Pennsylvania, woman on Friday morning after she was found with a loaded handgun, the agency said. The small .22 caliber handgun was spotted by the checkpoint X-ray machine. Two bullets were loaded into the gun. Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
963xke.com

TSA finds three loaded guns at Indianapolis Airport checkpoints

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – The TSA at Indianapolis International Airport are announcing the results of security screenings from the busy holiday weekend. TSA officers report finding a gun on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday at X-ray checkpoints. All three guns were loaded and in carry-on bags. Passengers can be fined up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

Boston Logan International Airport TSA confiscates knife hidden in pen from passenger’s carry-on bag

Security at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated a knife hidden within a pen, which a passenger had attempted to bring onto a plane via their carry-on luggage. The “pen knife,” according to Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Dan Velez, was discovered as the passenger attempted to pass through the airport’s Terminal B.
BOSTON, MA
WSAZ

TSA catches loaded gun during screening at Huntington Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport Monday when officers detected a loaded 9mm handgun along with two gun magazines with a total of 35 bullets among his carry-on items. When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
10NEWS

Delta issues travel waiver after gun discharge at Atlanta airport checkpoint

ATLANTA — Delta Airlines has issued a travel waiver Saturday after a weapon discharge caused widespread panic and halted departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Authorities are actively searching for the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells by the Atlanta Police Department. APD said Wells is a convicted felon, and...
TRAVEL
audacy.com

TSA: Airport traveler grabs gun from bag, it goes off; chaos

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger facing a search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint lunged into a bag and grabbed a firearm, and the gun went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary groundstop on flights to the airport Saturday afternoon, federal authorities said. The passenger immediately...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Philly

TSA Confiscates Loaded Handgun From Man At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Transportation Security Administration stopped a Philadelphia man from carrying a loaded .38 caliber handgun onto his flight at Philadelphia International Airport last week, the government agency announced on Monday. The Philadelphia resident attempted to get on the plane with his handgun loaded with five bullets last Friday. “This man told us that he did not know that he had to check his gun with the airline for transport,” Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a release. Once TSA officers spotted the revolver in the security checkpoint X-ray machine, they contacted Philadelphia police. Officers then confiscated the weapon and cited the man, who now faces a financial civil penalty for carrying his loaded gun to a TSA security checkpoint, according to the release.  Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter, the TSA says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

