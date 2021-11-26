Santa Ana Winds Rip Apart Burbank Dome

BURBANK (CBSLA) – The powerful Santa Ana winds which battered the Southland Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning also caused damage to a large dome that is under construction in Burbank.

The dome, located at the intersection of Hollywood Way and Empire Avenue, near the Burbank Airport, is being designed to serve as a studio production facility.

When complete, it will be a 28,664 square-foot facility, according to planning documents filed with the city by Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The dome will be used to help develop productions in Las Vegas.

However, Wednesday night’s winds blew out the production facility’s insulation, and left lots of debris.

According to the National Weather Service, peak wind gusts hit 67 miles per hour in Burbank Wednesday night, the strongest Santa Ana winds to hit the city in decades.

Jonathan Santiago, who lives nearby, dropped by to examine the damage.

“Originally it was gray, solid, reflective dome structure,” Santiago said. “And now, it’s a puzzle, pieces of debris.”

Santiago noted that while the damage and debris was extensive, he was glad no one was seriously injured during the wind event.

“Glad that no one was hurt,” he added.