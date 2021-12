LITTLE VILLAGE — A vegan restaurant in Little Village is delivering holiday meals to people experiencing homelessness. The Black Vegan, 2300 S. Kedzie Ave., is cooking and delivering homemade meals all week, and it is still looking for people in need to add to its meal delivery schedule. If anyone wants to suggest a shelter or a person that should receive a holiday meal, they can contact The Black Vegan on Instagram or on Facebook.

6 DAYS AGO