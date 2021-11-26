Happy Black Friday from our friends at Homefield Apparel

Back in September, Homefield launched their vintage North Carolina Tar Heel merchandise for all of us to enjoy. I personally have a couple of t-shirts and a hoodie in my closet as we speak, and hope to add a few more to my collection sometime soon. Homefield does really cool work — they dig through the archives and history of UNC to find the most unique logos, mascots, and moments that make their clothing truly special. Not only do they look good, but they use high quality garments for the highest amount of comfort possible. The t-shirts are super comfortable, and the inside of the hooded sweatshirts are extremely soft. They have easily become one of my favorite places to get UNC attire, and it’ll be exciting to see if they come out with a few more looks down the road.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO