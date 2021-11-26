Happy Black Friday from our friends at Homefield Apparel

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In my humble opinion, rugs are pretty much a one-item wonder when it comes to decor. A neutral rug can make a small living area look bigger and brighter. A washable rug is easy to maintain for families with clumsy pets and active children. My personal favorite, vintage rugs, go with practically any design style and are as timeless as they come. No matter which type you prefer, there’s no better time to take the plunge on a rug revamp than Black Friday. You can find tremendous deals on rugs of all types, and even better — we’re seeing discounts as steep at 80 percent off! This is the perfect time to score the rug of your dreams for a steal. Trust me, you won’t regret it!
