Riding the wave

The Gray family has a special gift this Christmas that won’t sit under their tree. They received it last August, and it’s in the record books. At Bonneville Salt Flats near the Utah-Nevada border, Gary Gray, 69, and daughter Caitlin, 37, took turns racing Shazam, their rebuilt 2001 Honda Insight, across a six-mile stretch during Bonneville Speed Week and into the land speed record books for their category. First, Caitlin set a new record at 125.47 mph. And a day later, Gary beat her record at 127.22 mph. The adventurers both surpassed the previous speed of 122.256 set in 2013.
Comments / 0