Cancer

Mark Hoppus Opens Up About His Experience With Chemo Amid Cancer Battle

By Megan Stinson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Throughout the week of Thanksgiving, many take a moment to reflect on what they are thankful for over the past year. blink-182 frontman, Mark Hoppus , shared that he had a lot that he was grateful for, mainly that he was able to beat his diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a common subtype of non-bodkin's lymphoma, and become cancer free after several rounds of chemotherapy.

Hoppus had revealed in June that he had been diagnosed as stage 4, but he managed to become completely cancer free and go into remission in September. For Thanksgiving, Hoppus shared a snapshot of him sitting in front of the toilet, his caption reflecting on those difficult months where he was going through chemotherapy and battling his cancer.

"I have so much to be thankful for today," Hoppus said in his caption. "This photo is from June, halfway through Chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching. If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am."

While Hoppus is cancer-free, the blink-182 vocalist will need to have regular scans to make sure everything is kept under control and does not return.

Throughout his cancer battle, Hoppus remained upbeat and would share some humor to help him get through his treatment. In the midst of having to receive chemotherapy, the singer would make jokes about trying to get his hair to grow back. He would regularly keep his fans updated about his sessions , promising his fans that he felt "relatively okay." In September, he announced that he was done with chemo , with his former blink-182 bandmate, Tom DeLonge sharing that "it looks like [the treatments] may have worked wonderfully."

Shortly after completing chemo, Hoppus shared a photo of his hair beginning to grow back . He then announced in late September that he was cancer free . Hoppus then went on to join his former blink-182 bandmate, Travis Barker , for Travis Barker's House of Horrors , the show marking Hoppus' first performance since beating his cancer diagnosis.

Comments / 0

