Virginia State

Pedestrian ‘refuge’ under construction at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4379LG_0d7K06Jy00
A 2-foot wide median along Pacific Avenue in the resort area's north end is being replaced with an 8-foot wide landscaped median so pedestrians can safely stand while waiting to cross the street. As seen Thursday, November 18, 2021. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Trying to cross four lanes of traffic by foot without a traffic signal is not an ideal situation, but improvements to the median in the resort area’s north end will make it safer for people who get caught in the middle.

Construction crews are in the process of replacing a narrow median strip with a wider landscaped pedestrian “refuge” between the north and south bound lanes of Pacific Avenue from 34th to 39th streets, north of Laskin Road.

“The 2-foot median that was there didn’t give a pedestrian the ability to be safe when crossing,” said Oneil Clarke, project manager for Public Works. “Should you not be able to cross the street in one attempt, you’ll be able to be in the median refuge.”

Fourteen parking spots along Pacific Avenue are being eliminated to maintain two lanes of traffic in both directions.

The project is expected to be completed in April. Drivers should expect delays from temporarily lane closures.

Virginia Beach received a $484,570 federal highway safety grant for the $1.9 million project, which includes other improvements along the south end of the corridor.

Some of the crosswalks will be repainted to be more visible and pedestrian crossing signs, flashing beacons and overhead lighting will be installed at several intersections. State law requires that drivers stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk.

“We’re providing a safer corridor for pedestrians; also it will create safety for motorists,” Clarke said. “Those flashing lights will alert them that a pedestrian is in the crossing.”

The speed limit on Pacific Avenue was reduced last summer from from 16th to 32nd streets. Seasonally-adjusted speed limit signs will also be installed.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

