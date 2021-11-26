ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best men’s fashion Black Friday deals 2021: Top picks from Nordstrom Rack, H&M, and more

By Ben Handelman
 4 days ago
(Getty Images)

Black Friday is a great day for getting holiday shopping out of the way, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t splurge on yourself too!

Whether you’re looking to save on versatile wardrobe staples or broaden your style horizons, we’ve hand-picked a number of great deals for both style and savings to ensure you’ll look your best and have the most money left over for the rest of your day’s shopping.

RAG & BONE Giles Crew Neck Wool Sweater

Nordstrom Rack is known for its deals and this crewneck sweater is as cool as it is comfortable. Versatile enough for casual days and as a component in a more involved outfit alike, this staple piece is only $119.97, down from the regular price of $225.

Marquess Swordfish Bowie Swordfish Ankle Boot

For the bold dresser, Fluevog’s footwear is a natural choice. Whether in nightlife-ready black and gold (as pictured here) or orange and blue for a more rustic look, the Bowie boots are showstoppers that will dazzle with almost any outfit. If you’re shopping Black Friday deals, the $60 discount takes them down to $399, leaving a little extra pocket cash for accessorizing.

H&M Slim Fit Joggers

Playing it cool and casual? These stylish joggers are one of many doorbusters marked even lower than H&M’s sitewide 30% discount. At only $13.99 instead of the regular $24.99, you can nearly get two for the price of one today!

Men's Polartec Fleece Jacket - All in Motion™

If you’re looking to retain a sense of style while bracing yourself for chilly weather, this breathable fleece jacket is just what you need! A 30% discount takes this cold weather essential from $48 down to $33.60 to best accommodate your budget and your wardrobe.

Buttoned Down Men's Slim Fit Supima Cotton Sport Shirt

Whether it’s a casual day at the office or everyday wear with your loved ones, these Buttoned Down shirts from Amazon are poised for playfulness and professionalism alike. Today they’re only $15.50 instead of the usual $39.00, allowing you to experiment with color coordination as you see fit!

Men's Celebrate Together Holiday Sweatshirt

Is it really the holidays if you don’t have at least one charming novelty sweater? Throw a little humor into your holiday with one of many adorable sweaters currently on sale at Kohl’s, like this adorable wreath of singing kittens.

These are usually $40 but today they’re marked down to $19.99 and you can save an additional $3 with the code ENJOY15 today only!

Cole Haan Williams Wingtip Oxford

Cole Haan is always a great selection if you’re looking for stylish footwear for any occasion. Their classic designs range from fun to formal, but never look stuffy or stale. Today these timeless wingtip Oxfords are 50% off, out the door for only $110!

Men's Down Packable Quilted Puffer Jacket, Created for Macy's

Everyone loves a puffer jacket! Whether you’re cozying up at home or headed into the office on a cool day, you’ll be warm and comfortable with one of these down-packed jackets from Macy’s. Today they’re an absolute steal for only $39.99 instead of the regular price of $125!

ASOS DESIGN skinny denim jacket in black

The nice thing about black denim is that it matches almost any casual outfit. With this skinny jacket from ASOS you’ve got a light garment to accent almost anything in your wardrobe. Usually these run $46 but today it’s only $29.90. If you use the code FRIYAY20 at checkout, you’ll save another 20% sitewide with ASOS today!

