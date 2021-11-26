ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders playoff odds rise to 17 percent after win over Cowboys

By Marcus Mosher
 4 days ago
Just a few days ago, the Raiders lost their third-straight game and they dropped to 5-5. In a very competitive AFC, their playoff odds took a dramatic hit.

Earlier in the month, their odds to make the tournament were around 50 percent. But going into Thanksgiving, those odds sat at just 9 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Raiders got a much-needed win in Week 12, defeating the Cowboys in overtime. Derek Carr played one of his best games of the season, leading the Raiders to 36 points and totaling well over 500 yards of offense.

After their win, their odds to make the playoffs improved to 17 percent. Those odds can increase even further if teams like the Colts, Chargers, and Browns all lose in Week 12.

The Raiders have a tough schedule left this season with games against the Chiefs, Browns, Chargers and Colts. However, that actually works in their favor as they will have a chance to earn some tiebreakers in the AFC Wild Card race.

Going into the weekend, the Raiders are firmly in the playoff hunt in the AFC. For a team that has had so much turmoil this season, that is quite a feat. Everything sets up for a wild December for the Las Vegas Raiders.

