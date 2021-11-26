ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY ONLY: Take 25% Your Entire Purchase at Urban Outfitters for Black Friday

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sryCK_0d7JyzNo00

We’re going to keep it real for a second. Normally the best Black Friday deals at Urban Outfitters are, like, the worst Black Friday deals. It’s always something super random like BOGO blue jeans or 50% off sale items. And who wants that? We want fresh. We want new. We want deals!

And this year, Urban Outfitters is giving us one of the best Black Friday deals on clothing we’ve seen so far. Today only, you can take 25% off your entire order at checkout. Yeah, the whole thing.

It’s time to replenish your winter wardrobe with some fashionable picks from Urban. Plus, these even make for some of the best Christmas gifts of the year in some cases.

What are you snagging? The most comfortable joggers ? The best sweaters ? Maybe some Crocs ?

Check out some of our favorites below before you miss out. Remember, this deal is only available today!

Crocs Classic Lined Clog

The shoe of the year is rainbow, has fur and is on sale right now. Time to pick a pair up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0rLR_0d7JyzNo00


Buy: Crocs Classic Lined Clog $45.00 (orig. $60.00) 25% OFF

UO Bar Stripe Knit Sweater

Everyone deserves a kooky sweater in their repertoire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0tuE_0d7JyzNo00


Buy: UO Bar Stripe Knit Sweater $59.25 (orig. $79.00) 25% OFF

BDG Alpine Popover Sweatshirt

Is it just us or does this sweatshirt look like the coziest you’ve ever seen?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07y0g5_0d7JyzNo00


Buy: BDG Alpine Popover Sweatshirt $51.75 (orig. $69.00) 25% OFF

Fujifilm UO Exclusive Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Our favorite instant camera is also available on sale today. Don’t miss out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwjJ1_0d7JyzNo00


Buy: Fujifilm UO Exclusive Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera $59.25 (orig. $79.00) 25% OFF

Wide Wale Corduroy Bucket Hat

Because who doesn’t want a cord bucket hat?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1aVG_0d7JyzNo00


Buy: Wide Wale Corduroy Bucket Hat $18.75 (orig. $25.00) 25% OFF

Dickies UO Exclusive Cutoff 874 Work Pant

Yeah, even these Dickies are on sale in a number of cool colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xS4Ex_0d7JyzNo00


Buy: Dickies UO Exclusive Cutoff 874 Work Pant $44.25 (orig. $59.00) 25% OFF

Olivia Yin Yang Print Amped Fleece Throw Blanket

Plus, blankies!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JobAc_0d7JyzNo00


Buy: Olivia Yin Yang Print Amped Fleece Throw Blanket $51.75 (orig. $69.00) 25% OFF

