UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey is set to go to battle against the best the collegiate ranks have to offer this January. The Blugolds, currently ranked No. 3 in Division III, announced Tuesday they will travel to Madison to take on the Division I top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in a scrimmage on Monday, Jan. 10. Opening faceoff for the first ever meeting between the schools is set for 7 p.m. at LaBahn Arena.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO