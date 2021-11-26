ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel on verge of emergency over B.1.1.529 Covid variant PM

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli government will act ?fast and strong? in its fight against the new Covid variant, as the country is now ?on the verge of an emergency,? Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stated. Bennett held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the required measures, after a case of...

Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
New Scientist

B.1.1.529: How dangerous is the new variant found in South Africa?

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, known as B.1.1.529, with an unusually high number of mutations has been detected in South Africa and appears to have triggered a recent surge in cases there. When was B.1.1.529 first identified?. It was first detected on 23 November in South Africa using samples taken...
kion546.com

Newly discovered Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 is ‘red flag’ but US needs to learn more, Fauci says

The United States is working to quickly learn more about the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which was first identified in South Africa. South Africa’s health minister announced Thursday the discovery of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly in parts of the country. Then on Friday, the World Health Organization designated the variant as a “variant of concern,” naming it Omicron.
WEHT/WTVW

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
kfgo.com

WHO meeting on Friday to designate new variant B.1.1.529

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization is convening an experts’ meeting from Geneva at midday (1100 GMT) on Friday to assess the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 amid growing concern, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said. “WHO is convening a meeting … to better understand the timeline for studies that are...
atlantanews.net

Lok Sabha to discuss new COVID-19 variant tomorrow: Sources

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday will discuss the new COVID-19 variant Omicron under Rule 193, the sources said. Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session. The meeting was...
Reuters

UK, Israel to work together to stop Iran gaining nuclear weapons

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain and Israel will "work night and day" in preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the foreign ministers of the two countries wrote in a joint article. "The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close cooperation with our partners and friends to thwart...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
