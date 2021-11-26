Member Info for avocet123

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ah OK, so the world is just...

From my research they have helped clients and business’s reach satisfactory outcomes and resolutions in the past and unfortunately Any type of situation like this especially given the complicated circumstances would bring about murky conspiracies etc. so there is still the chance they are acting with bod to just try and sort it out once and for all. But the lack of any update or progress report is not on as it’s nearly been 6mths of total darkness. Surrey by law they would be required to give something or even anything and then when they do it’s essentially a passive aggressive rns insinuating that they can’t have the gm as there’s still an outstanding issue with some of the creditors claim of which we now know the secured one doesn’t even exist any more as it was dissolved on the 32st October. Bizarre.
Sadly Trilium the THEY get more and more when they realise what this unpleasant characters objective is, when he gets found out he either gets posts taken down or bleats to new people on this board that he's getting bullied, why does he stay here and post negativity every day when he is not invested, when his guard is down he gets nasty baiting people losing money saying I told you so....
Nicely pointed out Beaub11. SP reflects the business. "To be fair, the company has changed in that time" Yes I agree, it has and it hasn't. The company has changed senior management including Billing's departure but they are still a junior mining exploration company with no suitors or anyone prepared to dig out any of their mineral projects despite being in business for 17 years.
Before I get pulled up for my last comment , apologies to Scott Fitzgerald Senior it should have read Scott Sheffield. It will be however interesting to see if the respected industry analyst at Cenkos this morning also offers a comment on the Tamboranj news. RE: Parsley Energy billionaire Bryan...
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
The Independent

Mars rover Curiosity captures rare and stunning panorama of Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green colour in order to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.“When the rover team saw the view from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of,” Nasa said.“Many of...
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse search policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. The company acted shortly after the shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020, ensuring searches of his name would result in a list of blank pages.
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
Washington Post

Woman savoring last few hours before getting turned back into vessel

WASHINGTON — It was hard to believe the time was running out. Maybe it would not, after all. It had been so long — nearly 49 years, with a few scares along the way — that the illusion had held, that she was a citizen, a person with rights to be respected in her own right. That not merely her life was worthy of protection, but also her ability to make choices for her own future. That she was just as good as any state legislator, and possessed certain rights they could not abridge!
edmidentity.com

Dreamstate SoCal 2021 Set Times and Essential Info

Dreamstate SoCal calls the Trance Family back once again and we have all the info you need to know to have a great time at the festival!. While Dreamstate SoCal may no longer be happening on Trancegiving itself, fans of trance and progressive have plenty of thanks for the biggest US trance festival’s return. As the family gathers again this November we want to make sure that everyone is safe and knows what to do around the festival – whether it’s setting a meeting point, enjoying your favorite acts, finding water or the medical team, or buying that sweet souvenir.
