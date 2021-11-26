Analyst: Tough to say who has the edge in Slidell Casino vote

St. Tammany voters get their first chance Saturday to vote on a proposed Slidell casino. Early voting opens at 8:30 AM statewide for all December 11th elections and referendums.

LaPolitics.com publisher Jeremy Alford told WWL it’s pretty difficult to know just who has the edge right now in the referendum vote.

“Referendums are difficult to handicap, I mean we learned that on this recent primary ballot where only one of the four constitutional amendments passed, I think a lot of folks were surprised,” said Alford who noted there is no publicly available polling that could give us a clearer picture of just what most St. Tammany voters are feeling right now.

There’s a good argument to be made that both the No and Yes campaigns are not exactly confident about their position heading into the vote given the significant uptick in advertising from both. Right now you’ve got the casino lobby and Drew Brees backing yes against religious groups, some Slidell leaders, and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff on the no side.

“One side you have advocates kind of pushing an economic development message and benefits to the community on the other side you have some folks who have some very, very serious concerns about crime,” said Alford. “There’s so much money wrapped up in this issue, I mean it’s a casino, it’s a whole business model.”

Early voting polls close at 6 PM Saturday. They reopen Monday and run through next Saturday with the same 8:30 AM to 6 PM schedule.