“Service expansion is one of our highest priorities,” said Michelle Whalley, Rural Health Clinic administrator. RRH has successfully recruited many well-trained primary and specialty care providers over the years, and is looking to branch out into others. While some options are available through local clinics and telemedicine consultations, there is a critical shortage nationwide of physicians in primary care, psychiatry, obstetrics-gynecology and pediatrics — and local recruitment efforts to bring in more have been ongoing.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO