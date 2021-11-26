ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Snook are still biting inshore

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Snook are feeding well around the area again this past...

www.fox13news.com

San Diego weekly Reader

As seasons change large fish are biting

Dock Totals 11/14 – 11/20: 1,362 anglers aboard 76 half-day to three-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 361 bluefin tuna (up to 271 pounds), 29 bonito, 651 calico bass (345 released), 30 lingcod, 97 lobster (67 released), 17 rock crab, 2,659 rockfish, 44 sand bass, 331 sculpin, 51 sheephead, 625 whitefish, and 800 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
floridasportsman.com

Late November Florida inshore nearshore fishing

As we approach the cooler months our Florida fishing is still fantastic. Let's take a look at some proud anglers who love to show what they have been catching. The colder it gets the better the Sheepshead fishing:. Check out the color on these Redfish:. They are getting BIG:. Big,...
FLORIDA STATE
Texas Fishing News

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 22, 2021

Karen with a nice shark caught from Bob Hall PierWe Go Fishing. Happy Thanksgiving! It is fall and the fishing is good! More cold fronts will solidify the fall patterns. Anglers should look to target deeper water in the mornings and shallower water in the afternoons when the water warms and the sun is overhead. The north winds will be pushing more water out of the back lakes, so look for drains from the marshes. Spoil islands with access to deeper channels are a good bet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com

Winter the dolphin honored at 13th annual Sanding Ovations

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - This is the last weekend to enjoy the spectacular sand sculptures at the 13th annual Sanding Ovations event on Treasure Island. The theme this year was "Sandlantis: A Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition" – and this year there was a special tribute to a Tampa Bay icon, Winter the dolphin.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: Big catfish bite on at Tawakoni

My phone conversation with Lake Tawakoni catfish guide Tony Pennebaker went something like this. “Luke, I know you are all about catching these ‘eater’ blues weighing between 2 and 10 pounds rather than specifically targeting trophy class fish, but you might just catch both on our upcoming trip, the fall bite has been very steady,” says Tony.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Gulf Snook Closure Starts Dec. 1

The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 28, 2022, reopening to harvest March 1, 2022. Regular season closures are designed to help conserve the species during vulnerable periods, such as during cold weather. Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
fox13news.com

Sharks and manatees mingle at TECO power plant discharge canal in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - On a chilly morning in Florida, a group of manatees basked in the sunlight while huddling together in the warm-water discharge canal of a power plant. The beloved sea cows congregating at the Apollo Beach plant are a common sight this time of year, but it seems that sharks also discovered the giant hot tub. Both manatees and sharks were seen swimming together on Tuesday.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
culturemap.com

Dallas Bites & Sights Tours presents The Italian Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Bites & Sights Tours will present The Italian Tour, where guests can explore Dallas' best Italian eateries, from pasta to pizza. The tour will bring the calzone, reveal the difference between salumi and salami, visit an Italian meatball mecca, and have a dolce time eating gelato at an award-winning destination.
DALLAS, TX
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cheap Eats: Fresh Bites

Multiple world bodyboard champ Jeff Hubbard talks about his recent Hubb's Keiki Fest bodyboard contest for kids. Guy Hagi and Steve Uyehara head out toward Salt Lake for some Filipino food!. Pacific Pulse: What you need to know about La Nina. Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM HST. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
The Jewish Press

Top Five Bites Of Kosherfest 2021

After sacrificing last year’s event due to the pandemic, Kosherfest returned last week to the excitement of thousands in the kosher food world. Hundreds of booths yielded tons of samples for all to enjoy. Unfortunately, you probably weren’t able to attend because Kosherfest is only for people in the kosher...
RECIPES
sunset.com

Lights, Ice, and Bites: Winter Festivals Happening in the West

Winter may not be everyone’s season, but it sure is packed with things to do. Skiing and snowboarding are in full swing. Snowfall brings opportunities for spontaneous snowball fights or snowman building. And the season is full of holidays, from Christmas to the New Year. On top of it all, there are countless festivals happening across the West, transforming parks and civic centers into winter wonderlands.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Goldfish Jalapeno Poppers

It’s not just babies and toddlers who love Goldfish crackers. Loads of adults like their flaky crunch and perfect-sized pieces. Now, Goldfish has taken its snacks a step further with the flavor of jalapeño poppers. Yes, there is a definite spice to them, but it’s soothed somewhat by what I imagine to be the popper part — a delicious cream cheesiness. But they are spicy enough that you shouldn’t let babies munch on them.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox13news.com

Sasnding Ovations sand sculptures on Treasure Island

This is the last weekend to enjoy the spectacular sand sculptures at the 13th annual Sanding Ovations event on Treasure Island. The theme this year was "Sandlantis: A Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition" – and this year there was a special tribute to a Tampa Bay icon, Winter the dolphin.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Las Vegas Weekly

Bites & Brews presented by Total Feeds

This year’s Bites & Brews will have all new vendors to satisfy any appetite. Located on the second floor of the Convention Center adjacent to Santa, you are guaranteed to find something delicious while enjoying the live feed from all the action going over at the YETI Junior World Finals.
RESTAURANTS
Montclarion

Gourmet Bailey’s Just a Bite: Thanksgiving Edition

I was browsing through my old Thanksgiving photos and reminiscing about our past 40-person celebrations while sulking about not being able to see family again this year. Then, something on our table caught my eye. My mom’s sweet potato casserole. The ultimate Thanksgiving side. After all, isn’t the best part about Thanksgiving the sides?
FOOD & DRINKS
fairfield-recorder.com

Catfish bite in full swing on RC

Fishing Friends, The fall catfish bite is in full swing on Richland Chambers and while one day may be a little better than another, you can almost always guarantee a nice ice chest full of Blues and Channels! As with most fishing, the action seems to be best on those Cloudy and Breezy days when you have low light conditions and the lake surface has a nice ripple on it. This past week we had…
HOBBIES

