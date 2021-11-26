Denver weather: Sunshine and an unseasonably warm Friday

David Zalubowski - staff, AP

High temperatures return to the 60s Friday with no signs of precipitation during the upcoming days in Denver, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

Sunshine and a high of 66 degrees are likely. Temperatures are anticipated to reach 17 degrees above the normal high for Nov. 26, the agency said.

Overnight low temperatures drop to 41 degrees with partly cloudy skies, the weather service predicted.

Saturday temperatures are forecast to reach 53 degrees before jumping back into the 60s Sunday and Monday, the agency said.

Friday, Denver entered its 219th straight day without measurable snowfall since mid-April. The longest stretch without snow in Denver lasted 235 days in 1887.

Denver also blew past the record for latest measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and light winds between 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.