Noble County, OH

Authorities identify Zanesville man killed in single-vehicle crash in Noble County

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
CALDWELL — Authorities have identified the motorist killed in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County on Monday as Korey W. Anderson, a 35-year-old resident of Zanesville.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ohio 340 and 821 by medical personnel from United Ambulance.

The State Highway Patrol had withheld releasing Anderson's name until his identity was confirmed by a death certificate issued by the Noble County Coroner's Office.

The accident reportedly occurred near the home of Anderson's mother.

The patrol's Cambridge post reported Anderson was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla north on Ohio 340 at approximately 6 a.m., when he failed to stop for a stop sign posted at the intersection with Ohio 821 west of Belle Valley.

The Toyota crossed Ohio 821 and struck an embankment head-on before catching on fire.

Anderson was extricated from the heavily-damaged Corolla by firefighters with the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department assisted by medical personnel.

Noble County Assistant Coroner Ed McKee responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Sheriff Jason Mackie and Noble County deputies also assisted at the scene.

No other information was available.

The accident remains under investigation by the patrol's Cambridge post.

