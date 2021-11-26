Kansas Supreme Court takes up overturned day care death case

The Kansas Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeals court decision overturning the conviction of a day care worker in the death of a 9-month-old.

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office is seeking to have the murder conviction against Carrody Buchhorn reinstated. The office appealed after the Kansas Court of Appeals ruled in August that she should get a new trial because her attorney did not adequately question a coroner's ruling on how 9-month-old Oliver "Ollie" Ortiz died. He was found unresponsive at the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home in Eudora.