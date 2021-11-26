ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie man arrested on meth-dealing, firearm charges

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of twice selling meth to informants for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

Khiry Hakeem White Sr. also faces a gun-related charge stemming from an earlier conviction.

The 31-year-old Muncie man was arrested this week, when officers also served a search warrant at his home in the 1600 block of West 15th Street.

According to an affidavit, White in April sold more than 10 grams of meth, for $275, to an informant who met him in the area of Walnut and Madison streets on Muncie's south side.

He is also accused of selling more than five grams of the drug, for $100, in mid-October. That transaction allegedly took place near First and Brady streets.

►Muncie man gets home detention in sexual battery case

When White's home was searched this week, authorities said they found a loaded 9mm handgun. Due to a 2008 conviction for aggravated battery, the Muncie man is prohibited from possessing guns.

White was preliminarily charged with two counts of dealing in meth, the more serious of the counts a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

He was also faces a preliminary charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent.

At the time of this week's arrest, White already faced a total of seven charges in three cases pending in Delaware Circuit Court 1 — three counts of dealing in meth, two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, and single charges of domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested on meth-dealing, firearm charges

