The Pennsylvania State Police and the state Department of Banking and Securities are offering tips on how to identify and avoid five common scams this holiday season. “Every year, we hear reports of consumers conned by fraudsters using sophisticated methods and manipulation to steal holiday joy and money,” said Richard Vague, secretary of banking and securities. “There’s a certain mythology that scams only happen to the elderly or the young, but anyone can get caught up in the tale spun by a scammer.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO