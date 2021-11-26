ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Black Friday Camping Deal: Save $58 On This Coleman Pop-Up Cabin Tent

By Nate Matthews
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G97J2_0d7JpM4w00

Get $58.57 off a 4-person Coleman Popup Cabin Tent.

Overlanders and family campers, you can save almost sixty bucks (nearly 40 percent) on Coleman’s easy popup 4-person cabin tent on Black Friday. These three-season tents measure eight by seven feet at their bases and stand a shade under five feet high in the middle. You can easily fit a single queen-size air bed inside. That’s a tight fit for four people, but plenty of room for two (or more if you’re packing a couple of kids). These aren’t backpacking tents —they weigh almost twenty pounds—but they pack down small and won’t take up much room in the back of your truck. And you can set them up in less than a minute!

Specs and Features

  • List price: $159.99
  • Sale price: $101.42
  • Interior dimensions: 8 x 7 feet
  • Height: 4 feet 11 inches at center
  • Packed down dimensions: 48.2 x 9.5 x 9.2 inches
  • Weight: 18 Pounds
  • Warranty: One year

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

This pop-up cabin is a huge step up over that cramped, little tent.

TLDR: The Carsule Pop-Up Cabin attaches to your vehicle to serve as a comfortable and spacious outdoor living room. There’s a rustic charm to camping out, pitching a tent and sleeping in the great outdoors. But be honest…if you could actually sleep and enjoy the convenience of your own personal cabin in place of that tent, you’d ditch those tentpoles in a heartbeat.
CARS
967 The Eagle

Black Friday Vandalism or Prank at Illinois Hobby Lobby Store?

This is either a Black Friday prank or someone really doesn't like Double T...I'd guess it's just a prank. Pretty brilliant prank I might add. With all the crazy sales, and extras that go along with today....did you make it out, or are you an online shopper? Did you grab that 7 foot flat screen for $199 or what about that Cabbage Patch Doll that little Suzie wanted?
ILLINOIS STATE
Field & Stream

The Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals 2021: Holiday Bargains

Black Friday is here. The busiest shopping day of the year and the best deals on outdoor gear are disappearing fast. This year’s Bass Pro Black Friday 2021 sale has great discounts for hunters, anglers, campers, and more—plus you can find these savings without having to fight the traffic, crowds, and long checkout lines.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Black Friday#Tents#Coleman Popup Cabin Tent
Field & Stream

Best Camping Gifts for All Ages and Skill Level

The holiday season is in full swing, and many of you are compiling gift lists for all the important people in your life. One of the most thoughtful things to do when purchasing gifts for anyone is to ask them what they need. If you have an outdoor lover in your life, they may need some new camping supplies.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Fly Fishing Gifts: Rods, Reels, Accessories, and More

Over the years, I’ve received my fair share of fly fishing gifts. Many of which I love and use every time I hit the water—and others, well, not so much. There isn’t a secret to finding the best gift for fly anglers other than looking for effective, useful, and durable equipment. At the end of the day, if the gear isn’t going to aid the fisherman on the water, what is the point of having it?
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Black Friday Hunting Knife Deals for 2021

When it comes to finding the best holiday gifts for hunters, you can never go wrong with a knife. Whether it’s a hunting knife, survival knife, mulit-tool, or folder—there’s no shortage of awesome blades to buy. And if you’re looking for the best deals on hunting knives, you’re in luck. Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday Deals for knives for outdoorsmen.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Black Friday Cocktail and Happy Hours Deals for 2021

Happy Hour is a tradition at just about any hunting camp. Granted, the drink menu might vary wildly depending on where you are. It could be a mug of spiked cocoa at a backcountry elk camp. It could be Manhattans at a deer camp in New York’s Adirondacks. Or it could be a cold Moose Drool at, well, moose camp. Point being, there’s no shortage of occasions that call for a toast—be it a punched tag, a good home-cooked meal, a reunion of friends and family—at deer camp. Here are some happy hour-themed gift ideas on sale now for Black Friday. Get ’em before last call!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Field & Stream

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for Hunters, Anglers, and Campers

The busy shopping weekend may be over, but Cyber Monday sales are just kicking off. Amazon has great deals on gear for hunters, fishermen, and campers. We’ve narrowed down some of our favorites and put together this guide to save you the frustration of sifting through pages of products. We found hearing protection for shooters, water bottles for hikers, hammocks for campers, and much more. Check out our list below to find the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for you.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Best Shooting Glasses for the Range

We’ve all had the basic gun safety rules drilled into our heads, but there are a couple of important safety items that get left out, namely eye and ear protection. Make sure you’re wearing the best shooting glasses every time you hit the range. You can’t hit what you can’t...
LIFESTYLE
rekkerd.org

FeelYourSound Black Friday Deals: Save up to 31% on single products and bundles

FeelYourSound is running a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, offering discounts of up to 31% off on bundles and single products. The offer includes the following songwriting software, available at a 15% discount:. Sundog Song Studio: Stand-alone songwriting solution, create complete songs quickly. ChordPotion: VSTi and AU plugin, transform...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

A cottage in the woods inspired by the surrounding trees reaches lofty heights with it’s open-plan layout!

Grand-Pic Chalet is a lofty cottage located in Austin, Quebec, where the surrounding ferns and birchwood trees inspired the home’s design and construction process. Austin is a small, quaint, and forested town on the western shore of Lake Memphremagog in the Estrie region of Quebec, Canada. Known for its panoramic lake and mountain views, Austin has a certain charm that appeals to nature lovers everywhere. Just northwest of Austin, in the bustling city of Montreal, the Appareil Architecture firm designed a cottage, Grand-Pic Chalet, to nestle right up against the tall, lanky trees, towering above the fern-strewn forest floor.
WORLD
Field & Stream

The Best YETI Cyber Monday Deals on Mugs, Coolers, and More

Yeti saved the best for last, holding on to their best savings to offer the best Cyber Monday deals. Grab the biggest savings of the year, thanks to Yeti Cyber Monday deals on the best coolers, best tumblers, and other gear you love Whether you’re looking to outfit Fido with the bowl he’s always been looking for, or a travel mug to keep your favorite beverage warm on the way to the stand, we’ve made shopping easy with our list of deals. And if you’re still on the hunt for more gifts, check out our roundup of sales from Cabela’s, GoPro, and Bass Pro. Now check out these deals!
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
553
Followers
80
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy