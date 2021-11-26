Black Friday Camping Deal: Save $58 On This Coleman Pop-Up Cabin Tent

Get $58.57 off a 4-person Coleman Popup Cabin Tent.

Overlanders and family campers, you can save almost sixty bucks (nearly 40 percent) on Coleman’s easy popup 4-person cabin tent on Black Friday. These three-season tents measure eight by seven feet at their bases and stand a shade under five feet high in the middle. You can easily fit a single queen-size air bed inside. That’s a tight fit for four people, but plenty of room for two (or more if you’re packing a couple of kids). These aren’t backpacking tents —they weigh almost twenty pounds—but they pack down small and won’t take up much room in the back of your truck. And you can set them up in less than a minute!

