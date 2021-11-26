ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Finds Stray Mama Cat And Kittens Outside Her Office | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoman rescues stray mama cat and kittens outside her office — you'll never guess what the vet discovers 😱. Keep...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

WYTV.com

Local woman fosters rescue dog found stuffed in a crate outside

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — According to the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s report from October, over 110 stray dogs were found and 15 of those dogs were found confined. With animal shelters filling up to capacity, dogs and other pets are in need of places to stay. Mia, a 10-year-old dog...
CAMPBELL, OH
homenewshere.com

Shy Husky Surprises His Foster Family By 'Speaking' For The First Time | The Dodo Foster Diaries

The moment this rescue husky says "I love you" to his foster family — and then howls with his forever brother 😭. To keep up with Ryker and friends, follow along on TikTok https://thedo.do/rykerTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Woman Sees Abandoned Puppies Every Day, So She Fills Her Car Up With Them | The Dodo Heroes

Woman can't stop rescuing puppies from dumping spots. Special thanks to Elisa and Dogood Romania for sharing this footage with us! You can help support their rescue efforts by donating here: https://thedo.do/donatedogoodromania and you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dogood_romania. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Feral Cat Holds His Foster Mom's Hand | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Feral cat kept trying to bite his foster mom until she figured out why he was upset...and he decided to hold her hand ♥️. To see more of Marcia's rescue work, you can check her out on TikTok: https://thedo.do/marciaseager. Special thanks to SOS Prairie Rescue for helping take care of...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Mama Dog Wags Her Tail At Man Saving Her Puppies | The Dodo

This dog who was a new mom couldn’t stop wagging her tail once she knew her babies would be safe 💗. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac care for more dogs by donating to: thedo.do/serbia. Follow them on Youtube: thedo.do/Mladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Watch This Scrawny, Injured Kitten Turn Into The Fluffiest Cat | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This cat's unrecognizable now — and greets every person who comes into his parents' bakery 💛. Keep up with Lucky on Instagram: https://thedo.do/luckybracecat and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Luckybracecat. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Terrified Stray Dog Loves Pets So Much Now | The Dodo

To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: https://thedo.do/takis and https://thedo.do/takispatron. Follow him on Facebook for updates: https://thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a...
PETS
homenewshere.com

150-Pound Great Dane Falls In Love With Tiny Kitten | The Dodo

150-pound Great Dane falls in love with a tiny kitten 💞. You can keep up with Corbin on Instagram: http://thedo.do/corbin_fosters. For adoption info on other kittens like these, check out Ontario SPCA & Humane Society on Facebook: http://thedo.do/ontariospcaandhumane and Instagram: http://thedo.do/ontariospca. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
ANIMALS
Kokomo Perspective

This Little Kitten Cannot Miss Out On An Adventure With Her Pittie Brother | The Dodo Odd Couples

Pittie finally meets his match when his parents bring home a tiny kitten sister for him to explore the world with. Keep up with Henry & Frankie on TikTok: https://thedo.do/itshenrythebully and Instagram: https://thedo.do/Itshenrythebully. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
PETS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Woman's Boyfriend Tries To Win Over Her Possessive Bird | The Dodo Soulmates

Clingy bird was NOT happy when his mom got a boyfriend — watch the adorable way the guy ends up winning him over 💚. Keep up with Dusty on TikTok: https://thedo.do/dustythenotailtiel. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
ANIMALS
scotscoop.com

Rescuers hold weekly kitten and cat adoption fairs

The independent trappers and fosters who organized the Kitten and Cat Adoption Fair work to combat California’s severe cat overpopulation problem. The San Mateo County Cat Rescuers trap stray cats; neutering, microchipping, deworming, and vaccinating them. These trappers and foster parents stand by their “trap, neuter, and return” motto to care for stray cats. With the rescues, they hold weekly adoption fairs at the San Mateo Pet Club.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Henry County Daily Herald

Owl Couldn’t Find His Mate And Sets Out To Save Her | The Dodo

This owl is so happy to finally reunite with his missing mate after being rescued 💞. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of animals. Pass...
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

Here they are–the top 10 pet names for cats and dogs in 2021

(WEHT) With 2021 almost over, pet insurance provider Trupanion has examined its database of insured pets and found the top 10 most popular names for cats and dogs this year. Among feline names, the top 10 hasn’t changed much from the previous year, with “Luna” still reigning supreme at number one. “Milo” has gone up […]
PETS
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: More kittens and a cat

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has more new kitten additions to its adoptable felines, along with a young adult. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
petpress.net

170+ Korean Cat Names for White Cats With Meanings For Your Kitten

If you have a white cat, Korean is the perfect language for giving him or her an awesome name. Korean names are very unique and interesting. They are often made up of two parts, with each part consisting of one syllable. This makes Korean names very easy to use as a mnemonic device, they’re fun to say and remember!
ANIMALS
101wkqx.com

Find out why a woman faked her own wedding…

A woman named Jacqueline pretended to get married. She bought all the flowers, had a fake groom take expensive pictures with her, reserved the event space, the whole thing! There’s even pictures of them saying their faux vows together. Was she trying to make her parents happy? Maybe it was an April Fool’s Day prank? Nope, nope, nope. She wanted her ex to see! Of course! She made an entire wedding just to make him jealous and hope that he would reach out. The thing is, if she was married, why would he try to get her back? I realize logic won’t work on this girl. But it turns out the ex DID see a photo or two in her Instagram story, because you can see that, and guess what? He didn’t reach out, couldn’t care less! All of that for nothing lady! Maybe try to hit it off with fake groom…
SUMMER WALKER

