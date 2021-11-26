Woman Finds Stray Mama Cat And Kittens Outside Her Office | The Dodo Foster Diaries

A woman named Jacqueline pretended to get married. She bought all the flowers, had a fake groom take expensive pictures with her, reserved the event space, the whole thing! There’s even pictures of them saying their faux vows together. Was she trying to make her parents happy? Maybe it was an April Fool’s Day prank? Nope, nope, nope. She wanted her ex to see! Of course! She made an entire wedding just to make him jealous and hope that he would reach out. The thing is, if she was married, why would he try to get her back? I realize logic won’t work on this girl. But it turns out the ex DID see a photo or two in her Instagram story, because you can see that, and guess what? He didn’t reach out, couldn’t care less! All of that for nothing lady! Maybe try to hit it off with fake groom…

SUMMER WALKER ・ 3 HOURS AGO