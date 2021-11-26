ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA says Merck's anti-COVID-19 pill is effective, but more study needed for use in pregnant people

By Scripps National
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA said Friday that Merck's anti-COVID-19 pill is effective in treating the virus but said that regulators will meet next week to investigate whether the pill is safe for people who are pregnant to take. The pill, known as molnupiravir, is on track to become the first approved...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Many people with high blood pressure may take a drug that worsens it, says study

Nearly 1 in 5 people with hypertension may be unintentionally taking a drug for another condition that causes their blood pressure to climb even higher, a new study suggests. Left untreated or undertreated, high blood pressure will increase your risk for heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and vision problems by damaging blood vessels. Lifestyle changes such as weight loss, restricting salt intake, and/or medication can help move your blood pressure numbers back into the normal range. But asking your doctor whether any drugs you are taking for other conditions might be pushing those numbers up is worth the effort, the researchers said.
WEIGHT LOSS
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

FDA panel review final hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — An experimental COVID-19 drug that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill to treat the coronavirus faces one final hurdle Tuesday: A panel of government experts will scrutinize data on the medication from drugmaker Merck. The Food and Drug Administration is asking its outside experts whether the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#White House#Covid
kdal610.com

U.S. FDA advisers recommend authorization of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of authorizing Merck & Co oral COVID-19 pill, saying the drug’s benefits outweigh its potential risks. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Omicron Variant Response; Lung Transplants for Patients With COVID-19; Panel to Review Merck’s COVID-19 Pill

President Joe Biden will provide an update today on his administration’s response to the Omicron COVID-19 variant; marked rise in lung transplants for patients with COVID-19 sparks ethical questions; an independent panel of experts will advise FDA tomorrow on the use of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill. President Biden to Announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

FDA's AdComm Meet Tomorrow To Review Safety, Efficacy of Merck's COVID-19 Pill

Key advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 30, to decide emergency use authorization to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill to treat COVID-19. Members of the agency's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will scrutinize the Company's data before voting on whether its overall benefits outweigh its risks.
INDUSTRY
fox4news.com

FDA finds Merck COVID-19 pill effective, seeks outside experts on safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems in pregnant women. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public...
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

EU has backed Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

The two pills play a huge role in fighting the coronavirus. These pills have been manufactured by US pharma giants and they reduce the risk of hospitalization. They also decrease the chances of death in high-risk patients. Highlights. • The EMA has not yet approved Merck’s Covid-19 pill. • They...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy