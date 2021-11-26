Cathay Pacific cuts back on European routes as Covid restrictions bite

Japan suspended all new flight bookings into the country from Wednesday in response to Omicron, ignoring a World Health Organization warning against blanket travel bans as the new coronavirus strain spread further around the world. Brazil reported the first cases in Latin America of Omicron, which has pushed dozens of countries to impose travel restrictions -- mostly targeting southern African nations. And while the likely futility of such broad curbs was underscored by Dutch authorities reporting that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa reported its first cases on November 25, governments pressed ahead with emergency travel measures. "We have asked airlines to halt accepting all new incoming flight reservations for one month starting December 1," a Japanese transport ministry official told AFP, adding that existing bookings would not be affected.

TRAVEL ・ 5 HOURS AGO