Cathay Pacific cuts back on European routes as Covid restrictions bite

By Alex Lennane
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCathay Pacific Cargo says the recent outbreak of Covid among its pilots and resulting quarantine measures have impacted its European services. In a letter published today, Tom Owen, director of cargo, also noted that “global constraints in the supply chain” were adding to the pressure. After thanking the carrier’s...

