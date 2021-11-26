ON THE TURNTABLE: Shed Seven - A Maximum High

Short, sharp and frank reviews from a confessed vinyl junkie. I'll be posting my most loved records and most recent purchases right here for your perusal every week. The recent reissue of the enigmatic NYC cellist/composer/singers posthumous collection. Much like most of Arthur Russell's work, 'Another Thought' was released after he, unfortunately, passed away at just 40 years old in 1992. Much like the majority of his fans, I only became aware of him after he died too. It's sad to think that he was never given the credit he quite clearly deserved whilst he was alive.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO