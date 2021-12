The moment a lot of musicians are waiting for is finally here - the Guitar Center Black Friday sale. Every year music makers eagerly await the arrival of this day, in the hope that the piece of gear they've been eyeing up for months has hit its lowest price of the year. With so much on offer in this sale, it very well might have. From now until 29 November you can bag 15% off qualifying orders $199 or more with code blackfriday15 and until 28 November Guitar Center is also offering individual discounts on a number of products across the site.

