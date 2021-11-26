ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Ad Fraud Platform ADEX Announces Real-Time Traffic Analysis is Available to All Clients

Cover picture for the articleADEX, the leading anti-fraud solution provider aimed at protecting advertisers’ websites from bots, announces that real-time traffic analysis is now available to all categories of customers additionally to a wide spectrum of advanced anti-fraud tools. Marketing Technology News: Zloadr’s Current Whitepaper Sheds Light On Its eSports NFT Metaverse Offering....

Cogniac and Tech Mahindra Partner Combining AI Vision Platform and Integrated Business Insights for Enterprises Globally

Cogniac Corporation, a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, have announced a partnership to simplify AI data management, business insights, and analysis at the enterprise level enhancing productivity across manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and safety.
Plannuh Delivers Significant Marketing Budget Management Time Savings to Fast-Growing Cybersecurity Firm Axonius

By using Plannuh, Axonius reduced monthly marketing budget management time by 88% and significantly improved spend accuracy. Plannuh, transforming the way marketers plan and budget, today announced that it was selected for a third consecutive year by Axonius, the fast-growing leader in cybersecurity asset management, to help improve its budget management efficiency and accuracy. After implementing Plannuh, Axonius immediately saved 88% of the time they spent managing their budget and realized a 90% improvement in budget accuracy.
getWizer Launches Real-Time Automated Data Cleansing Tool To Eliminate ‘Dirty’ Data From the Research Process

GetWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, now enables market researchers to constantly utilize real-time automated data cleansing throughout the data collection process. This latest unique feature to the getWizer platform uses artificial intelligence algorithms to deploy a mix of approaches, including natural language processing, to analyze text in...
Behavox Finds Financial Services Fraud 10 Times More Likely on Voice Platforms Than in Text-Based Communications

Huge Spike Over Last 12 Months During Work From Home and Hybrid Environments. Behavox, which provides insights to protect enterprises and their employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, released proprietary workplace data that found rogue trading in the financial services industry has soared over voice communications platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Red Box, and Cloud9.
The Game Ecosystem As A Unique And Effective Ad Platform

CEO of Bidease, an AdTech startup on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world. The gaming ecosystem is becoming more and more attractive for advertisers. First, it is a unique ad platform. Second, the number of players is projected to reach 2.9 billion by the end of 2021 (i.e., roughly one in three people on Earth will be a gamer). Third, while we were forced to stay at home in 2020, the number of mobile gamers increased by 12% compared to 2019, reaching 2.5 billion people.
The Metaverse and AI Edge Cases Will Drive Synthetic Data Boom: Top Predictions for 2022 by Synthetic Data Innovator Datagen

Datagen, the pioneer of domain-specific synthetic data for humans and object perception, today released its new year’s predictions for the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision. As AI makes its way into ubiquitous adoption by a growing number of industries and applications, the demand for robust training data will expand accordingly. However, with manual data collection already at the limits of its own utility, the race for AI supremacy will only serve to widen the existing gulf between supply and demand. At the same time, companies like Datagen are making it easier and more affordable to generate high-quality synthetic datasets to train computer vision (CV) AI models. The ability to generate tens of thousands of synthetic images — customized to suit the unique parameters of each distinct application — makes synthetic data the obvious solution to the limitations of traditional, manually-collected data.
Matillion Accelerates Enterprise Data Integration with Matillion Data Loader 2.0

Matillion Accelerates Enterprise Data Integration with Matillion Data Loader 2.0. Matillion, the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, announced the preview of Matillion Data Loader Version 2.0, the only data loader that offers no-code connector creation within minutes, a single unified experience across batch and change data capture pipelines, and a hybrid SaaS architecture that gives enterprises control to create high-security data pipelines. Matillion is announcing its newly enhanced suite of no-code batch ingestion and streaming change data capture (CDC) functionality at AWS re:Invent 2021.
Staffbase Acquires Valo to Form The Leading Internal Communication Platform for Microsoft 365®

— Announcement expands Staffbase’s and Valo’s commitments to add value to employee communications for Microsoft 365 users. Staffbase, a leading provider of digital solutions for internal communications, announces the acquisition of Valo Solutions, the leading provider of intranets and workplace solutions for Microsoft 365, SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams. Marketing Technology...
ChaosSearch Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

ChaosSearch announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status. This designation recognizes that ChaosSearch has demonstrated success helping customers evaluate and use the tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
Workato Joins AWS Partner Network and is a Launch Partner for AI for Data Analytics

Workato, a leading global enterprise automation platform, today announced it is joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). Workato is also excited to announce its participation in Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) AI for Data Analytics (AIDA), a set of AWS Partner solutions which embed predictive analytics into mainstream analytics workspaces. AWS AIDA Partners solutions enable domain experts without technical backgrounds to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As part of the launch, Workato has released an AI/ML Connector, which allows for seamless integrations from any data source into Amazon SageMaker, and AI/ML Accelerator, which provides packaged Recipes and reference architectures to address key AI/ML use cases like customer churn.
Prophix Software Announces Impressive Third Quarter; Growth Fueled by Continued Cloud Migrations and Strong Customer Retention

Net customer retention rate jumps to 112% as Prophix wraps its strongest quarter in company history with 1,700 active customers. Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today released its business summary for Q3 2021, which ended on September 30, 2021. The company finished its strongest quarter in company history with cloud billings increasing 76% over the trailing twelve month period, more than 1,700 active customers, and a greater than 110% net customer retention rate. Prophix also saw double digit revenue growth in the construction sector as companies increasingly adopted its financial automation software to successfully navigate business challenges in today’s volatile construction market.
Wordvice AI Proofreader Offers Real-time Proofreading and Editing

Wordvice Editing Service has released its free online grammar checker and English writing assistant, the Wordvice AI Proofreader. Similar in functionality to automated proofreading apps like Grammarly, the AI Proofreader was specifically created with academic authors in mind. It was built based on natural language processing (NLP) technology, making it adept at finding and fixing errors in documents with technical vocabulary terms.
LatentView Analytics Introduces its Growth Accelerator to Spur Innovation and Success for Digital-Led Businesses

Company builds on legacy of data-driven strategy, launches Accelerator with initial focus on empowering subscription-based businesses to scale and thrive. LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world’s most recognized brands, announced the launch of its Growth Accelerator to support the evolving needs of enterprises to win and retain customers, open new revenue streams, and compete in the new digital economy. The Growth Accelerator is tailored to large organizations that face scale and innovation challenges tied to digital transformation. The first focus area for the Accelerator will be driving growth for subscription-based businesses.
Tapestri Inc. Launches to Get Users Paid for Their Data

Tapestri’s new app offers companies ethical datasets from consenting users nationwide. Tapestri Inc. today announced the launch of its namesake mobile application that pays users for sharing their anonymous location data and intends to expand to other types of data in the future. Once a person signs up and consents to sharing their location data, Tapestri passively tracks this information without draining a mobile device’s battery, and incrementally pays users for their data that would otherwise be collected from them for free, and often without their explicit consent.
The Great EDA Migration: 85% of businesses striving for Event-Driven Architecture

Industry-first global research shows EDA a key IT priority for optimizing business, despite ‘early days’ of adoption. Solace, the leader in powering real-time event-driven enterprises, today announced the results of an industry-first survey on event-driven architecture (EDA), shedding light on how organizations are striving to incorporate real-time data and event-driven architecture into their IT landscape.
FormAssembly Releases “Workflow,” Marking the Largest Product Development in the Company’s History and Breaking New Ground for Process Innovation

FormAssembly, a leading enterprise data collection platform, introduced its new solution, FormAssembly Workflow. The product signifies the largest release in the company’s history, shifting from a primarily form-centric platform to providing process-centric solutions for organizations. FormAssembly, a leading enterprise data collection platform, introduced its new solution, FormAssembly Workflow. The product...
Thrive Global Announces New Product Suite: 5×5

Thrive Global, the behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington five years ago, announced its new 5×5 product suite. 5×5 is a comprehensive set of five distinctive products available across five platforms: web, mobile, chat, conference and call centers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rachel Meranus, CMO at...
Anderson Collaborative Announced As Amazon Advertising Partner

Award-Winning, South Florida-Based Marketing Agency Among Less than 200 Chosen in the U.S. Anderson Collaborative, a Miami-headquartered, premier data-driven public relations and marketing agency servicing clients nationwide, is proud to announce that it is now an official flagship partner of the Amazon Advertising Network. Selected as one of just 193 U.S.-based agencies recognized for their expertise in Amazon Ad campaign management, the program allows partners to further capitalize on their strengths and grow their businesses while delivering tangible results for each entity’s mutual customers.
GoTab Introduces Improved Loyalty and Influencer Features and New GoTab WordPress Plugin

Giving operators more tools to create personalized guest experiences, reward top guests or increase repeat business. Next-generation restaurant commerce platform GoTab continues to enhance features designed to help operators put hospitality first. As the holiday season approaches and hospitality operators prepare for winter business, the cloud-based solution is rolling out a new GoTab WordPress plugin for additional flexibility and new capabilities that leverage aggregated customer behavior data. Operators can now use this data to boost loyalty, create special offers, increase word of mouth marketing, and entice guests for repeat business.
Amasa Integrates Enjin and Efinity for Metaverse Micro Incomes

Millions of gamers and creators will tap into opportunities to generate cryptocurrency earnings in play-to-earn games and other virtual environments. Amasa combines, stabilises, and amplifies micro income streams from games, data, content, and other decentralized web-based interactions. The alignment will give users of Enjin’s ecosystem a way to combine cryptocurrency...
