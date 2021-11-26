ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia rescues 487 migrants in crowded boat off its coast

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Tunisia’s defense ministry said 487 migrants, including 93 children, were rescued Friday off the North African country’s coast as they tried to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe in an overloaded boat.

The ministry said in a statement that the vessel had left from neighboring Libya carrying migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The rescue operation was led by a Tunisian patrol boat and ships from the country's navy and national guard near the island of Kerkennah, off the city of Sfax.

Amid the migrants were 162 Egyptians, 104 Bangladeshis, 81 Syrians, 78 Moroccans and others from Pakistan, the Palestinian territories and several African sub-Saharan countries, the ministry statement said.

This year alone, United Nations officials estimate that 1,600 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean, the main gateway to Europe for migrants trying to enter the continent with the help of human smugglers.

The busiest and deadliest migrant route to Europe is the central Mediterranean, where people travel in crowded boats from Libya and Tunisia — and in some cases all the way from Turkey — toward Italy. About 60,000 people have arrived in Italy by sea this year, and some 1,200 have died or disappeared on the journey, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Related
The Guardian

Most people who risk Channel boat crossings are refugees – report

Nearly two-thirds of people who migrate to the UK in small boats are deemed to be genuine refugees and allowed to remain, a report says, in an apparent contradiction of past statements by the home secretary, Priti Patel. Analysis using Home Office data and requests under freedom of information laws...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: I was forced to trust people smugglers because there’s no safe route for refugees

We left in the boat around midnight. We were around 16 adults and two kids, and there wasn’t space to move. I was with four other guys I had met in Dunkirk, and the last words we said to each other before we set off were: “You know what, we have nowhere else to go. Either we make it, or we die tonight, and we end our suffering. Even if we die, it will be better than going back to Greece.”For other people, Greece means nice food, nice people and beaches. But for me, when I think about Greece, I...
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Lebanese navy rescues distressed boat carrying migrants

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon says its navy has rescued a boat carrying migrants that had left the country heading west across the Mediterranean Sea, but broke down off the coast. It’s the latest case of desperate people — mostly Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians — sailing toward European Union member Cyprus, and sometimes Turkey, seeking to escape Lebanon’s worsening economic meltdown. Some 75% of Lebanon’s population now lives in poverty. The prime minister’s office said the migrants had left Lebanon illegally, and that the navy was towing the boat shoreward. It did not say how many migrants were aboard but said some were children.
WORLD
Reuters

Italian costguard rescues hundreds of migrants off Calabria coast

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Italian coastguard has rescued about 250 migrants, including a newborn baby, from a boat drifting a few miles off the coast of the Calabria region. The rescue, carried out overnight on Saturday and Sunday, was complicated by difficult weather and sea conditions and lasted...
EUROPE
AFP

After Channel boat disaster, Iraqi families fear worst

The last time 20-year-old Mohamed spoke with his father, who lives in Iraqi Kurdistan, he told him that he was about to cross the English Channel. Last Wednesday's tragedy was the worst to date in the English Channel, which is now crossed daily by migrants trying to reach the English coast, usually in flimsy boats.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Pope to plead migrant cause on Greece, Cyprus trip

Pope Francis heads to Cyprus and Greece on Thursday for a five-day trip intended to strengthen ties with the Orthodox Church and highlight the plight of migrants with a return trip to Lesbos. Francis' return to Lesbos represents "a very strong message" especially since "the situation has worsened", said Roberto Zuccolini, spokesman for the Italian lay Catholic association Sant'Egidio, which has been helping migrants in Europe since 2015, particularly in Greece. 
EUROPE
AFP

Divided Cyprus, island at frontline of migrant flow

After setting off in a rubber boat from Turkey under the cover of darkness, Mohammed, a Syrian in his twenties, arrived on Cyprus's north coast in October. Irregular arrivals are deported, Syrians are sent back to Turkey, and human trafficking and smuggling were only outlawed last year, the organisation said.
WORLD
Reuters

Pope's visit to Greece's Lesbos lays bare divisions over migrants

LESBOS, Greece, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lucia Marcano was attending mass last month in the Catholic church on Lesbos when around 50 asylum-seekers from the island's migrant camp turned up, having heard that Pope Francis was due to visit. "They came because they thought the pope would take them," said...
POLITICS
BBC

Man rescued after 22 hours adrift off Japan coast

Watch the moment a 69-year-old man was rescued after 22 hours drifting at sea off the Japanese coast. Dramatic video released by the coastguard shows the lone passenger in a boat that capsized in stormy waters off Kagoshima prefecture. An official has described his survival as a "miracle".
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Surveillance plane to be deployed over Channel to monitor migrants

The EU's border agency is to deploy a plane 24-hours-a-day over the Channel coast to monitor migrant crossings, France announced Sunday after pushing its European partners for help in cracking down on people-smuggling. Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium convened in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday afternoon, four days after an unprecedented accident saw 27 people drown in Channel. They met without Britain which was excluded after a row last week. The four countries agreed to "strengthen our operational cooperation" in fighting the gangs who organise boats and life jackets for groups of migrants to head over the narrow but treacherous sea lane separating France and England.
WORLD
The Independent

Morocco suspends all inbound international flights

Morocco has declared it will suspend all international inbound flights from today (29 November).The strict measure will initially be in place for two weeks and was introduced in response to fears over the newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.Countries worldwide are tightening border controls over concerns that the variant could potentially be more transmissible than those that have gone before and, more worryingly, could reduce the efficacy of current vaccines.Morocco’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the decision to halt incoming flights was to “preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.”The...
WORLD
