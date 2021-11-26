ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

ACN urges airport authority to reject plan for 37% rise in fees at Schiphol

By Alex Lennane
theloadstar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Cargo Netherlands (ACN) has written a strong letter to the Dutch consumer and markets authority over its concerns that “monopolistic” Schiphol’s attempt to raise airline fees by 37% is “unjustified”. At the end of October, Schiphol proposed new airline charges: 9% in 2022; 12% in 2023; and 12%...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelmole.com

BA threatens to cut Heathrow flights over airport fee row

British Airways has issued London Heathrow bosses an ultimatum. It threatened to cut flights from the airport if Heathrow implements its big fee hike. Luis Gallego, chief of BA parent International Airlines Group told the Airlines 2021 conference in London it is ‘reconsidering use of Heathrow.’. "Hiking charges will not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Airport congestion and staff shortages means cargo is not getting picked up

Attempts by air cargo handlers to encourage forwarders to pick up freight at weekends are failing, according to two senior handling sources. While the congestion at several airports, notably Amsterdam and Chicago O’Hare, has eased, handlers claim one of the biggest issues is lack of freight movements between Friday and Monday.
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Ferry operators ramp up capacity ahead of 2022 customs changes

DFDS has made an agreement with fellow ferry operator CldN to ramp-up channel ferry capacity in anticipation of January’s new UK customs regime. The new system is expected to have some deleterious outcomes for British consumers and businesses, The Loadstar has previously reported, with customs brokers anticipating long queues and logjams until the crisis is alleviated with the hiring of drastically greater numbers of officials.
INDUSTRY
BBC

Luton Airport owners rebrand to become Luton Rising

The owners of an airport are to operate under a new trading name, saying they are "not just about planes in the sky". London Luton Airport Ltd has become Luton Rising to avoid confusion with London Luton Airport Operations Ltd, which runs the airport. Most of the rebrand work has...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schiphol Airport#Airport Authority#Air Cargo Netherlands#Dutch#Loadstar#Royal Schiphol Group#Acn Md Maarten
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
theloadstar.com

Shippers 'on the ropes' in one-sided contract contest with 'arrogant' carriers

The Asia-Europe contract season is well under way, with ocean carriers cherry-picking large-volume shippers and locking them into multi-year deals. It is a template being followed by transpacific carriers, where annual rate negotiations are said to be “well ahead” of the norm for 12-month contracts that expire at the end of April.
INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Scam-wary British financial watchdog plans near doubling of fees

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s markets watchdog proposed a near-doubling of the fee it charges authorised firms on Tuesday to pay for technology that can spot and tackle problem companies faster. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposed that its minimum fee, which has remained largely unchanged over the last decade, would rise...
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

Thai-Chinese consortium to build Laem Chabang Phase III container terminals

Thai utility group Gulf Energy Development, Thai state-owned oil and gas company PTT and Chinese state-owned marine civil engineering group China Harbour Engineering Co (CHEC) have formed a consortium, GPC International Terminals, to build two container terminals in Thailand’s largest port, Laem Chabang. Owned by Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, Gulf...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

X-Press Feeders orders green boxship fleet that can run on methanol

Independent operator X-Press Feeders has announced a deal with two Chinese yards to build 16 dual-fuel vessels. Eight of the 1,170 teu ships will be built by New Dayang Shipbuilding Co and eight vessels by Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group. The ships will be capable of operating on standard bunker fuel,...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Shipping lines vertically take-off as 'integrators' – a threat to air cargo?

Maersk is reportedly in the market for a top five forwarder as huge shipping line profits – a combined Q3 ebit of $37.24bn – are expected to disrupt the logistics industry, with air cargo taking a particular interest in the outcome. Maersk’s well-publicised acquisition of Senator, two 777Fs and leases...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy