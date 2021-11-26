ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

PIL set to repay debts early, thanks to change in fortune for liner industry

By Nick Savvides
theloadstar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroubled liner operator Pacific International Lines (PIL) has announced to the Singapore Stock Exchange that it intends to clear its debts by 30 December. According to PIL, it will be thanks to the upturn in the fortunes of the container shipping industry, along with various financial initiatives it has...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
theloadstar.com

Shippers 'on the ropes' in one-sided contract contest with 'arrogant' carriers

The Asia-Europe contract season is well under way, with ocean carriers cherry-picking large-volume shippers and locking them into multi-year deals. It is a template being followed by transpacific carriers, where annual rate negotiations are said to be “well ahead” of the norm for 12-month contracts that expire at the end of April.
INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pil#Debts#Temasek Holdings#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Helconia Capital#Asian#African
theloadstar.com

South China feeder services set for decline, thanks to harsh Covid restrictions

China’s quarantine rules for seafarers are set to cause a big drop in Pearl River Delta feeder capacity in the run-up to Chinese New Year (CNY) in February. Both ONE and Hapag-Lloyd have issued advisories warning of disruption from late December to mid-February, after feeder operators announced service suspensions due to a lack of crew.
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Vishal Sharma is DB Schenker's new CEO of Greater China Cluster

DB Schenker has appointed Vishal Sharma (above) as its new CEO of the Greater China Cluster, from tomorrow. Mr Sharma joined DB Schenker in May 2018 as the CEO of the Indian Subcontinent Cluster, “overseeing strong growth and performance, even amid trying times in the past two years”, it said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
theloadstar.com

New law in China coincides with massive cut in vessel location data

Vessel location data from China has been greatly reduced, impacting maritime supply chain visibility. The tracking signal, known as Automatic Identification System (AIS), is used globally by the shipping industry to transmit data on vessel location and identity. However, China’s new personal information protection law that came into effect this...
ECONOMY
airwaysmag.com

ANA to Raise ¥150bn for New Airline, Debt Repayment

MIAMI – ANA Holdings, the parent company of Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (NH), aims to sell over ¥150bn in bonds to invest in a new airline. The funds will be used to support the company’s business structure reform strategy, which was announced in October 2020, as well as to redeem maturing bonds and repay long-term debt.
ECONOMY
theloadstar.com

Cathay Pacific cuts back on European routes as Covid restrictions bite

Cathay Pacific Cargo says the recent outbreak of Covid among its pilots and resulting quarantine measures have impacted its European services. In a letter published today, Tom Owen, director of cargo, also noted that “global constraints in the supply chain” were adding to the pressure. After thanking the carrier’s “tireless...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Sub-continent shippers and forwarders switch to bulkers to stay profitable

As container pricing and related supply chain challenges mount amid wild demand swings and capacity imbalances, Indian and Bangladeshi shippers and freight forwarders – in co-ordination with government logistics leaders – have begun switching to breakbulk and other unconventional modes. Mumbai-based Allcargo Logistics, parent company of less-than-container-load (LCL) consolidation heavyweight...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

Labour tension on US west coast stoked by 'hand-over-fist profit-making'

An incensed US trade union has responded to a Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) proposal, to extend the current contract by another year, with a long list of headlines reporting the massive profits being enjoyed by ocean carriers. PMA president and CEO James McKenna wrote to International Longshore Warehouse Union (ILWU)...
LABOR ISSUES
theloadstar.com

South Korea enters container manufacturing with Vietnam factory

South Korea has started its own container manufacturing industry to tackle equipment shortages. State-backed ship finance provider Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) yesterday announced a tie-up with flagship liner operator HMM, compatriot communications equipment maker Seojin System and container technology specialist Ace Engineering to start a container factory in Vietnam.
ECONOMY
azbex.com

The Changing Nature of Industrial Demand

The U.S. warehouse market is booming like the red-hot housing sector, as companies compete for scarce distribution space to meet surging e-commerce demand. The competition is driving up industrial rents as retailers and logistics providers race to move goods closer to population centers, with some engaging in bidding wars for the most coveted sites.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

U.S. Defense Industry Could Change In Blink Of An Eye

The legacy defense-industrial base is seeking a truce with U.S. government acquisition reformists just in time as long-term growth projections begin to stall. But instead of trying to stuff the proverbial genie back into the bottle, contractors should prepare for even more change. Going into the... U.S. Defense Industry Could...
INDUSTRY
Times Record News

Petroleum industry evolves amid changing times

The times; they are changing...especially in the energy arena. Two of the largest, international oil companies announced major changes this week, and OPEC+ tells the President of United States of America thanks, but no thanks, for his suggestion to increase oil production. ExxonMobil said it will sell all of its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

The Trade Desk: Taking Advantage Of The Changing Ad Industry

Numerous worries over both the macroeconomic environment and also major disruptive changes within the ad industry has held back The Trade Desk's stock this year. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock has been beleaguered this year with everything from macro concerns over rising interest rates and worries over supply chain disruptions, all the way to concerns over the potentially massive impact to the advertising market due to Apple changing the IDFA rules and Google making noise about eliminating third party cookies. In addition, The Trade Desk was already facing difficult growth comparisons to 2020, when COVID-19 pulled forward a lot of future growth.
RETAIL
theloadstar.com

X-Press Feeders orders green boxship fleet that can run on methanol

Independent operator X-Press Feeders has announced a deal with two Chinese yards to build 16 dual-fuel vessels. Eight of the 1,170 teu ships will be built by New Dayang Shipbuilding Co and eight vessels by Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group. The ships will be capable of operating on standard bunker fuel,...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy